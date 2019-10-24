FSI Group LLC Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

FSI Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation NA comprises 0.6% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after buying an additional 3,209,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after buying an additional 2,420,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after buying an additional 1,919,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after buying an additional 971,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

