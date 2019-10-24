FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.09. 85,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.65.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

