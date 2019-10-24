FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.68. 22,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.