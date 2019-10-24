FTB Advisors Inc. Has $19.53 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $301.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.