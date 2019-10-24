FTB Advisors Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of First Horizon National worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Horizon National by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 852,162 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 100,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $158,376.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $622,236.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 34,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

