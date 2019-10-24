FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,581 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 289.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after buying an additional 3,656,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,218.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $227,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,924,922,000 after purchasing an additional 993,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,638. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,913 shares of company stock worth $27,386,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

