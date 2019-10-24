Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Fulton Financial worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,122. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

