FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.75. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2,477.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,578,000 after buying an additional 847,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,267,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $34,906,000. Mirova boosted its position in Signature Bank by 125,743.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 179,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after buying an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

