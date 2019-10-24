FY2019 EPS Estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.30.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

