Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.10

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and traded as high as $32.25. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 1,487 shares.

GZPFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.74.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

