Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.10 ($0.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

About Geiger Counter (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in uranium exploration and production stocks. The investment objective of the Company is to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of capital growth. The Company invests in the securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy, and related service companies, for both existing and alternative supplies, and types of energy including, shares, convertibles, fixed income securities and warrants.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.