General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.67. 2,458,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.58.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

