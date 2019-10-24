Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,419,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,401,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,780,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.29. 89,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

