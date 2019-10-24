Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Receives $30.25 Average PT from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,978,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,569,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after buying an additional 489,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 349,750 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 46.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,068,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after buying an additional 339,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,865. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.