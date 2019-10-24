Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) is Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 426.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of CATH opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

