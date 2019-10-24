Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.71-6.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. Globe Life also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 567,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.07. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $336,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.