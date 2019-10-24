Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.18. Globe Life also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.71-6.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.47. 534,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In related news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at $17,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.