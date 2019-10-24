Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Gold Resource and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 1,076,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,735. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.67 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 670,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 522,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

