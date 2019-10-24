Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 3,828,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,752,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

