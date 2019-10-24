Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $1,255.45. 194,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,711. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,174.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,401.67.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

