Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.52. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $124.93 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $1.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

