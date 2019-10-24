Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJH traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $194.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $198.97.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

