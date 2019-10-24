GridCoin Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $781.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

