Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.91

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.91 and traded as low as $201.50. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 321,365 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GKP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 381 ($4.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 392 ($5.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market cap of $467.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

