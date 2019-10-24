Halma (HLMA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Halma (LON: HLMA):

10/17/2019 – Halma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/11/2019 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Halma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10/11/2019 – Halma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/26/2019 – Halma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/25/2019 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/12/2019 – Halma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Halma stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,848.50 ($24.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26. Halma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,221 ($15.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,099 ($27.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,937.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,909.20.

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 20,437 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($25.90), for a total transaction of £405,061.34 ($529,284.39).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

