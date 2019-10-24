HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 526,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,329. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $599.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake acquired 10,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $281,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

