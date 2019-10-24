HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$47.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.