Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stake Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $213,379.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $4,200,698. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

