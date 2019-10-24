Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/15/2019 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helmerich & Payne’s technologically-advanced FlexRigs are much in demand and it has already upgraded most of its drilling feet with the latest technology. The debt levels of Helmerich are not only low on an absolute basis but also on a relative basis. The company’s leverage stands at just around 10.7% compared with many of its peers that are hugely burdened with debts, accounting for around 50% of their total capital structure. However, with the US drilling operations expected to decline, pressure pumping activities are likely to remain soft. The fracking giant has forecasted weaker hydraulic fracturing activity in the coming period amid tight capex of the energy explorers. Amid the slowdown of activities in the United States, the firm is expected to run fewer rigs, which will result in lost revenues and rig stacking costs.”

10/8/2019 – Helmerich & Payne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp..

10/8/2019 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/7/2019 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2019 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

9/26/2019 – Helmerich & Payne is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $56.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.33. 1,238,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,378. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 280.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 105.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 169.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

