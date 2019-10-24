Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $57.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.54. 454,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,625. Herc has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.18 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,811,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 169,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 159,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 83,826 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.