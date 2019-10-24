Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.72-1.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.94.

HPE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

