Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.97

Shares of Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.97 and traded as low as $193.36. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $200.40, with a volume of 565,667 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $723.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Highland Gold Mining’s previous dividend of $2.40. Highland Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM)

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

