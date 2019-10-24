Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 117,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.