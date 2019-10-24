Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.