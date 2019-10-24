Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $202.30 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.98 and its 200 day moving average is $187.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

