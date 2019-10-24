Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $946,275.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $946,275.00 and approximately $63,402.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bittrex. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00227065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01480081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

