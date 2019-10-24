Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 9,814,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,595,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

