HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,615.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $47,649.00 and approximately $103,615.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00226575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.01442840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00093492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

