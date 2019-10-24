Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,643. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

