ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ING. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

ING traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 59.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,762,000 after buying an additional 5,886,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 773,585 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1,347.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 261.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

