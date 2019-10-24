Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Ingevity updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NGVT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 609,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. Ingevity has a one year low of $72.59 and a one year high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

