Internet of People Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $185,803.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc, BiteBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

