inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,034. inTEST has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO James Pelrin acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $42,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in inTEST by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in inTEST by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

