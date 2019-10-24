Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $255.97 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

