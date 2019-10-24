Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,825,000 after acquiring an additional 313,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,141,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 54.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,527,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,053,000 after buying an additional 2,312,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

