Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 7,753,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,002. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

