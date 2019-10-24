Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAP (NYSE: SAP) recently:

10/23/2019 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2019 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2019 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2019 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2019 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/12/2019 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SAP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.79. 809,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,518. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $76,517,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

