Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Iqvia posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.17. 992,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. Iqvia has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,627,251 shares of company stock valued at $412,103,046. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Iqvia by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iqvia by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

