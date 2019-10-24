iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $77,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $112.04. 52,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,193. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.75 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.