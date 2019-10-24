iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $301.57 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.63 and a 200-day moving average of $294.10.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

